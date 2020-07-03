Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick holds change of command

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — Lt. Joseph Sullivan-Springhetti relieved Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Ozimek as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick (WPC 1121) in a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, Thursday.

Capt. Stephen White, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, presided over the event.

Sullivan-Springhetti returns to Alaska after serving as a congressional house liaison in Washington, D.C. His previous tours afloat include as executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Liberty (WPB 1334) in Auke Bay, Alaska, and as deck watch officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625) in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ozimek is departing to be the operations testing and evaluation chief at Joint Interagency Task Force – South in Key West, Fla., He took command of John McCormick in 2018.

The John McCormick is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Ketchikan. John McCormick is the Coast Guard’s 21st Sentinel-class cutter, and the first to be stationed on the west coast. The cutter arrived in Ketchikan in 2017. John McCormick crew’s missions include search and rescue; living marine resource enforcement; port, waterways, and coastal security; and national defense. John McCormick features advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment; an over the horizon cutter boat; and improved habitability and seakeeping over legacy patrol boats.