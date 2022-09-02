Coast Guard Cutter James commanding officer temporarily relieved

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), Capt. Marc Brandt, was temporarily relieved of duties Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, effected the relief due to a loss of confidence in Brandt’s ability to command the cutter. The circumstances leading to a loss of confidence involved a mishap aboard the cutter. No personnel were injured.

Lunday appointed Capt. John Driscoll to assume temporary command of the cutter pending the results of an investigation into the mishap.

Brandt has been temporarily assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

James is a Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, with a crew of 148 officers and enlisted personnel. NSCs are the Coast Guard’s most technologically-advanced cutters in the fleet.

