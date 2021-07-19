Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo holds change-of-command ceremony

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo held a change of command Thursday, aboard the cutter.

Lt. Cortland Gazda transferred command of Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to Lt. George Sohn.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to command the great crew of the Jacob Poroo,” Sohn said. “I look forward to serving with the dedicated professionals of the Eighth District in support of the Nation, community, and stakeholders.”

Sohn previously was the operations officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous.

Gazda will be attending Graduate School at Texas A&M University-Galveston.

This was the second change of command ceremony for the cutter and its crew, having been commissioned in 2017. The Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) is a Coast Guard patrol boat designed for multiple missions, including drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense.

A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.