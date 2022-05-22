Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew holds change-of-command

HOMER, Alaska — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory held a change-of-command ceremony at the Pioneer Pier in Homer, Thursday.

Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore presided over the ceremony, where Cmdr. Jeannette M. Greene transferred the command of the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory to Lt. Cmdr. Shea G. Winterberger.

As the commanding officer of the Hickory, Winterberger will be responsible for the 48 personnel, who oversee the maintenance of more than 170 buoys and beacons from Kachemak Bay to as far west as the Kuskokwim River.

Winterberger’s most recent assignment was at the Office of Budget and Programs at Coast Guard Headquarters, where she served as the Surface and Air Capabilities Program Reviewer. In this capacity, she was responsible for policy analysis and budget formulation for cutter, aviation, and unmanned systems operations, the examination of future capability requirements, as well as the service’s research and development program, which represents $1.5 billion of the Coast Guard’s budget.

Greene will assume command of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw in Cheboygan, Mich.

A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

