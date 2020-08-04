Coast Guard Cutter Haddock holds change of command

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard Cutter Haddock personnel held a change-of-command ceremony, Friday, in San Diego, where Lt.j.g. Keemiya Pourmonir assumed command from Lt. Adam Hoburg.

Capt. Timothy Barelli, Coast Guard Sector San Diego commanding officer, presided over the ceremony.

The change-of-command ceremony is a historic military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. The event reinforces the continuity of command and provides an opportunity to celebrate the crew’s accomplishments.

Pourmonir, a native of Pittston, Pa., graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 2017. Before reporting as the commanding officer of Haddock, Pourmonir served as the executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Monomoy, which is part of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“As a first generation Iranian-American, I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to represent the United States Coast Guard as commanding officer of the Haddock,” said Pourmonir.

Hoburg became the commanding officer of Haddock in 2018. Under his command, Haddock took part in critical reconnaissance that led to 105 apprehensions and conducted 150 high-risk boardings that propelled a significant increase in intelligence-based operations.

“Haddock is so fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible team at Sector San Diego,” said Hoburg. “I really appreciate our local and federal partners, along with neighboring Coast Guard units, that have made this a successful tour.”

Haddock is the forty-seventh vessel of the Marine Protector Class of Coast Guard Patrol Boats. The cutter employs the latest technological advances in navigation and marine technology. These advances include a fully integrated electronics suite, a unique cutter boat stern launch and recovery system, and electronic control and monitoring systems for the engine room.

