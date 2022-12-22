Coast Guard Cutter Forward returns home from 60-day deployment

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth Thursday following a 60-day, counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea.

While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Forward traveled more than 11,250 miles conducting counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders.

Part of this effort included international partnerships with the HNLMS Holland (P840) of the Royal Netherlands Navy. Crew members assigned to both vessels conducted the first-ever helicopter-driven narcotics transfer with the support of pilots from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, transferring 13,105 pounds of interdicted cocaine for future case prosecution.

Throughout the patrol, Forward held approximately 18,500 pounds of cocaine on deck worth an estimated $244 million. Earlier this month, Forward transferred approximately 4,365 pounds of cocaine to USCGC Campbell (WMEC 909) and 1,654 pounds of cocaine to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Forward also intercepted three suspected narcotics smugglers and held 12 others. Forward also offloaded approximately 13,375 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $176 million, in Port Everglades, Florida, Thursday.

“Our diplomatic engagements with our foreign partners greatly contributed to the success of the patrol and further supported reinforcing democracies and building security,” said Cmdr. Staci Rutsch, Forward’s commanding officer. “Part of our success includes strengthening collaboration and contributing to regional stability. The crew was always ready to respond when called to action through our organic law enforcement teams or additional air surveillance with our deployed helicopter. I am very appreciative of the leadership and teamwork demonstrated by the crew. I am thankful to be a part of Forward’s long history of counter illicit trafficking success and continued development of skilled crews into the future.”

Forward is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia with a crew of 97. The cutter’s primary missions include law enforcement, search and rescue, protection of living marine resources, homeland security and defense operations, international training and humanitarian operations throughout the Western hemisphere.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.