Coast Guard Cutter Fir holds change of command ceremony

CORDOVA, Alaska — Lt. Cmdr. Michael Manuel relieved Cmdr. Collin R. Bronson as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Fir (WLM 213) in a change of command ceremony in Cordova, Thursday.

Manuel’s previous tours on cutters include deck watch officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB 206) in Kodiak, executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Naushon (WPB 1311) in Ketchikan, and executive officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Hickory (WLB 212) in Homer. He graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 2006.

Bronson took command of Fir in 2017. A native of California, Bronson enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2001 and went on to attend Officer Candidate School, where he was commissioned as an Ensign.

Bronson’s previous tours if duty include operations and diving officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Sequoia (WLB 215) in Apra Harbor, Guam; executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Maple (WLB 207) in Sitka, Alaska; commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb (WLM 564) in Los Angeles-Long Beach, California; Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore (WLB 209) in Cordova, Alaska; and diving officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, he served as the Coast Guard liaison to the U.S. Navy aboard USS Cape St. George (CG 71) and USS Momsen (DDG 92).

The Coast Guard Cutter Fir is a 225-foot buoy tender homeported in Cordova. The Fir’s primary mission is to maintain aids-to-navigation utilizing the ship’s dynamic positioning system. Other missions include maritime law enforcement, ports, waterways, and coastal security, search and rescue and environmental protection.