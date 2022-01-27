Coast Guard Cutter Fir crew saves fishing vessel from running aground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Coast Guard Cutter Fir’s crew saved an unmanned, adrift fishing vessel less than one mile from running aground in Dry Spruce Bay, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2022.

Fir’s crew launched a small boat and established a tow with fishing vessel Guardian less than 100 yards from shore.

Fir anchored and the small boat crew maneuvered Guardian alongside the buoy deck where it was inspected for damages.

Watchstanders at the Sector Anchorage Command Center assisted in identifying the owner who was contacted and able to retrieve the unharmed vessel.

