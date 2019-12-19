Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home after 70-day patrol

A Pursuit Team from Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba conducts training exercises in the North Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew conducted over 80 at sea boardings during their patrol with a focus on commercial fishing, vessel safety, and federal fisheries regulation enforcement. (Coast Guard photo by Firemen Trevor Hammack)

A Pursuit Team from Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba conducts training exercises in the North Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (Coast Guard photo by Firemen Trevor Hammack)

BOSTON – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returned to Boston Thursday following a 70-day patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean. 

Throughout the patrol, Escanaba’s crew focused their efforts on search and rescue, vessel safety, and federal fisheries enforcement.

The crew assisted five people aboard the fishing boat Perseus after it became disabled 60 nautical miles off the coast of Massachusetts. The crew towed Perseus back to Boston.


Law enforcement teams conducted over 80 at-sea safety and fishery boardings. 

The crew’s pursuit team also conducted training exercises in preparation for future patrols. 

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, known as “The Pride of Boston”, is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew compliment of 100. 

