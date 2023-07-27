Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to visit New York City

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in New York City, Saturday.

The Eagle is scheduled to moor at Pier 17 in Manhattan, adjacent to the South Street Seaport Museum, and will be open for free public tours.

Tours are scheduled to be available the following dates and times:

• Saturday (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

• Sunday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Monday (noon to 4 p.m.)

Tours for military and first responders (with valid I.D.) begin one hour prior to posted tour times on Sunday (9 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Pier 17 will be lined with static Coast Guard displays and there will be a narrated search and rescue demo open to the public Sunday at noon.

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessell by the German navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

The Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy curriculum.

The last time Barque Eagle visited New York City was last year in early August.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.