Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to offer public tours in New York City

NEW YORK — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in New York, Friday.

The Eagle will moor at Pier 86 in Manhattan, adjacent to the Intrepid Air & Space Museum Aug. 5-7, and will be open for free public tours.

Tours will be available the following date and times:

Friday (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sunday (11a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Note: Tours for military and first responders (with valid I.D.) begin one hour prior to posted tour times on Saturday and Sunday.

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy curriculum. This summer, Coast Guard Academy Cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland, and Bermuda.

Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging. The cutter was constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. Originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

