Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to offer public tours, during visit to Boston

The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle moored behind the USS Constitution July 22, 2011. The Eagle's crew participated in several events in Boston during the port call. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in Boston, Friday.

The Eagle will moor in Charlestown, behind the USS Constitution July 29-Aug.1, and will be open for free public tours.

Tours will be available the following date and times:

  • Friday (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Saturday (11a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Sunday (11a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Note: Tours for military and first responders begin one hour prior to posted tour times on Saturday and Sunday.

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy curriculum. This summer, Coast Guard Academy Cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland, and Bermuda.

Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging. The cutter was constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. Originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

