Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to arrive in Portsmouth, Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in Portsmouth, Sept. 17, 2021.

Eagle will be moored at High Street Landing September 17 – September 20 and will be open for free public tours at the following dates and times:

Friday 17 Sept: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Public Tours

Saturday 18 Sept: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Military/First Responder Tours (with valid ID)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Public Tours

Sunday 19 Sept: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Military/First Responder Tours (with valid ID)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Public Tours

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy curriculum. This summer, Coast Guard Academy Cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland, and Bermuda.

Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging. The cutter was constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. Originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

