Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to arrive in Norfolk, Virginia

Mar 17th, 2022
Coast Guard Tall Ship Eagle file photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in Norfolk, March 18, 2022.

The Eagle will be moored at the Waterside Otter Berth in Norfolk from March 18 – March 21 and will be open for free public tours at the following dates and times:

Friday 18th: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. public tours

Saturday 19th: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. military/first responder tours (with valid ID)
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. public tours

Sunday 20th: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. military/first responder tours (with valid ID)
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. public tours

At 295 feet in length, the Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy curriculum. This summer, Coast Guard Academy Cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland and Bermuda.

The Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and six miles of rigging. The cutter was constructed in 1936, by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. Originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German Navy, the Eagle is a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

