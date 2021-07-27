Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to arrive in New London Friday

NEW LONDON, Connecticut — The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327), “America’s Tall Ship,” is scheduled to arrive in New London on Friday.

Eagle will moor at City Pier from July 30 – Aug. 1 and will be open for free public tours at the following dates and times:

Friday, July 30, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Public Tours

Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Military and First Responder Tours (with valid ID)

Saturday, July 31, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Public Tours

Sunday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Public Tours

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service. Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy curriculum. This summer, Coast Guard Academy cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland, and Bermuda.

Eagle is a three-masted ship with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and six miles of rigging. It was constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany. Originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

For information about Eagle, including port cities, tour schedules, current events, and cadet and active duty crewmember photographs, follow the “United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE” Facebook page or on Instagram @barqueeagle. All U.S. Coast Guard imagery is in the public domain and is encouraged to be shared widely.