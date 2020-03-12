Coast Guard Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call

Coast Guard Tall Ship Eagle file photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle has canceled its upcoming port call Thursday in Charleston.

Due to health and safety concerns, the Eagle will no longer arrive in Charleston as expected.

“Eagle always enjoys visiting Charleston and interacting with the community,” said Capt. Michael Turdo, the Eagle’s Commanding Officer. “Out of an abundance of caution for the crew and trainees currently embarked, the Coast Guard has chosen to cancel the planned port call for this weekend. Eagle looks forward to a future visit.”


The Eagle was scheduled to arrive in Charleston for three days starting Friday.

