Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin holds change-of-command

Jul 30th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Lt. j.g. Wilson Nichols relieved Lt. Logan Hutson during a change-of-command ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin in Mobile, Alabama on July 29, 2022. Capt. Ulysses S. Mullins, Coast Guard Sector Mobile commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector Mobile)

NEW ORLEANS — Lt. j.g. Wilson Nichols relieved Lt. Logan Hutson during a change-of-command ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin in Mobile, Alabama, Friday.

Capt. Ulysses S. Mullins, Coast Guard Sector Mobile commander, presided over the ceremony.

Lt. j.g. Nichols formerly served as a deck watch officer on Coast Guard Cutter Munro in Alameda, California.

Lt. Hutson’s next assignment is at the Perspective Commanding Officer/Perspective Executive Officer school in New London, Connecticut as an instructor.

The change-of-command ceremony is a historic military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. The event reinforces the continuity of command and provides an opportunity to celebrate the crew’s accomplishments.

