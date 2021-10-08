Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to home after Caribbean patrol

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returned to homeport in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday after a 54-day Caribbean Sea patrol.

During this patrol, Diligence’s crew performed extensive migrant interdiction operations in support of Operation Southeast Watch. The crew of Diligence played a role in the interagency effort to detect and deter vessels engaged in illegal maritime migration.

Partnering with seven other Coast Guard cutters and five Coast Guard aircraft, Diligence interdicted, cared for, and repatriated nearly 600 migrants who departed from Haiti. Additionally, Diligence’s crew safely escorted two other overloaded vessels engaged in an illegal migrant venture, ensuring the safety of more than 300 people. The 54-day patrol provided critical training opportunities to build proficiency through shipboard training and drills enhancing operational readiness and effectiveness.

“Throughout the deployment, Diligence’s crew exemplified the Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty,” said Cmdr. Jared Trusz, cutter Diligence commanding officer. “In response to a challenging mission, they supported national security objectives by deterring illegal maritime migration, while ensuring the safety of life-at-sea. The crew provided humanitarian care for those interdicted and treated all migrants with dignity and respect as we safely returned them to Haiti. I cannot thank Diligence’s crew enough for the hard work and sacrifices made during this patrol.”

Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with 78 crewmembers. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

