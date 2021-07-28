Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returns home after 29-day patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to their homeport in Virginia Beach after a 29-day patrol in the north-eastern coast of the United States, Tuesday.

Throughout the patrol, the Dependable’s crew conducted over 15 living marine resource boardings resulting in violations ranging from commercial fishing vessel safety discrepancies to various fishing violations. Living marine resource enforcement patrols are vital to the continued sustainability and safety of the multi-billion dollar U.S. seafood industry, as well as safeguarding marine protected species.

The Dependable’s crew focused on the Coast Guard’s living marine resource enforcement mission, inspecting federally-managed fishing vessels’ catch, gear, and lifesaving equipment to ensure compliance with laws and regulations and ensure safety of life at sea.

“I am very proud of the crew of the Dependable, especially considering a significant portion of the crew just reported aboard this summer,” said Cmdr. Joshua Burch, commanding officer of the Dependable. “They displayed exceptional professionalism and adaptability in performing our primary mission of enforcing federal safety regulations within the commercial fishing fleet and protecting our nation’s valuable natural marine resources. We continue to play a critical role in sustaining a healthy domestic fisheries industry and fostering that important relationship with the maritime community.”

The Dependable is a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter that routinely deploys in support of counter-drug, alien migrant interdiction, fisheries, search and rescue and homeland security missions.