Coast Guard Cutter Decisive to be decommissioned Thursday

The Reliance-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Decisive (WMEC 629) conduct at sea engagements with the navy of Guatemala in the territorial seas of Guatemala on Oct. 25 - 26, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard conducts routine deployments in the Southern Command area of responsibility, works alongside partners, builds maritime domain awareness, and shares best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

PENSACOLA, Fla— The Coast Guard is scheduled to decommission the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive (WMEC 629), a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter during a ceremony 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Decisive is the third Coast Guard 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter to be decommissioned since 2001 as part of modernization efforts across the fleet.

Decisive was commissioned at the Coast Guard Yard on August 23, 1968, under Commander Eugene Delaney, USCG. Decisive has primarily performed fishery patrols, search and rescue, law enforcement and migrant interdiction operations.

Notably, the cutter assumed tactical command of Mississippi Coastal Recovery Base Gulfport after Hurricane Katrina and responded to the largest oil spill in American history — Deepwater Horizon.

