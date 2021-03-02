Coast Guard Cutter Decisive returns home after 56-day patrol

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard Cutter Decisive crew returned to homeport Monday in Pensacola, Florida, after completing a 56-day Caribbean Sea patrol.

The crew’s Caribbean patrol included two rescues at sea as well as training exercises with Coast Guard helicopter crews.

On February 7, the crew responded to a U.S. flagged sailing vessel in distress, due to a broken mast and low fuel, in the vicinity of Cuba. The vessel was provided fuel and the operator was then able to make way to the nearest safe haven for repairs.

Then on February 11, the crew worked with a Coast Guard helicopter air crew to assist a disabled vessel taking on water north of Haiti. Working across language barriers and rough seas, the cutter crew coordinated the safe embarkation of all five passengers to nearby good Samaritan vessels who took them ashore.

“I am extremely grateful for the hard work and sacrifice of the Decisive crew and their families during the ongoing pandemic,” said Cmdr. John B. McWhite, commanding officer of the Decisive. “They continue to maintain a high state of readiness, always ready to answer the call. I am so proud of their resolve and I look forward to continued operations.”

The cutter Decisive is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter which its primary missions are search and rescue, counter-drug, alien migration interdiction and homeland security operations.

