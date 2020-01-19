Coast Guard Cutter Decisive assists disabled boat

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Cutter Decisive assisted a disabled vessel offshore Mobile, Alabama, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:23 a.m. Friday that the 52-foot vessel, Sava, was disabled and adrift with four people aboard approximately 82 nautical miles south of Cape San Blas, Panama City, Florida.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile and diverted Coast Guard Cutter Decisive to assist the vessel.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 9:57 a.m., located the vessel and established communications.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Decisive arrived on scene at 7:27 p.m. Friday, launched a rescue and assistance team and were able to repair the vessel’s engine.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive escorted the vessel to shore.

The vessel safely anchored near St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.