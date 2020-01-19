Coast Guard Cutter Decisive assists disabled boat

Jan 19th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A rescue and assistance team from Coast Guard Cutter Decisive repairs a disabled vessel’s engine January 16, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Decisive escorted the vessel to St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida, January 18. (Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

A rescue and assistance team from Coast Guard Cutter Decisive repairs a disabled vessel’s engine January 16, 2020. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Cutter Decisive assisted a disabled vessel offshore Mobile, Alabama, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:23 a.m. Friday that the 52-foot vessel, Sava, was disabled and adrift with four people aboard approximately 82 nautical miles south of Cape San Blas, Panama City, Florida.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile and diverted Coast Guard Cutter Decisive to assist the vessel.


The aircrew arrived on scene at 9:57 a.m., located the vessel and established communications.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Decisive arrived on scene at 7:27 p.m. Friday, launched a rescue and assistance team and were able to repair the vessel’s engine.

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive escorted the vessel to shore.

The vessel safely anchored near St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.