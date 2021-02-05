Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home after 61 day patrol

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew is scheduled to return to their homeport in Pensacola, Florida after completing a 61-day, 7,500 nautical mile patrol, Friday.

The crew’s missions while on deployment included the training of shipboard helicopter aircrews as well as illegal immigration deterrence off the northern coast of Haiti.

USCGC Dauntless is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola, Fla.

