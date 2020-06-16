Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home after 58 day patrol

Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew returned to their homeport in Pensacola, Florida after completing a 58-day law enforcement mission, Saturday.

The crew interdicted a Mexican fishing vessel illegally fishing in the United States’s Exclusive Economic Zone, and seized over 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and grouper as well over 3,000 feet of illegal longline.

While patrolling north of Haiti, the crew responded to a migration event, where they successfully interdicted and redirected a vessel transiting known human trafficking routes with over 30 migrants onboard. The vessel was escorted back to the Haitian shore in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.


The cutter crew also supported efforts off the coast of Puerto Rico, where they led a multi-asset mission and interdicted a vessel with six Dominican migrants onboard. The crew coordinated the response between two Coast Guard cutter crews and two Coast Guard aircraft crews to prevent the illegal landing of Dominican migrants in the U.S. Shores.

