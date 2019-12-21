Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returns home after 26 days of training

NEW ORLEANS – United States Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless will return to her homeport in Pensacola, Florida, Saturday after completing a 26-day training mission in Mayport, Florida.

The crew completed over 110 drills in shipboard damage control, medical response, security, surface warfare, electronic warfare, navigation, and seamanship while in Mayport. These successful training evolutions ensure that the cutter’s crew are ready to perform her primary missions of search and rescue, law enforcement, and marine response at a high operational capacity in the coming months.

The crew spent the Thanksgiving holiday away from home in order to conduct this mission, and crew members said they are looking forward to being reunited with friends and family.