Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr to host open house in New Orleans

Apr 18th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr file photo by Seaman Gabriel Wisdom

Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr file photo by Seaman Gabriel Wisdom

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host an open house for general public visitation and tours during New Orleans Navy Week 2022 Tuesday through Thursday in New Orleans.

During the event, Coast Guard members will be participating in various NOLA Navy Week 2022 community outreach events including ship tours, discussing Coast Guard missions, and community service.

The Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr is homeported in Galveston, Texas, with a crew of 24. The CGC Daniel Tarr features advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. Its primary missions include living marine resources, search and rescue and other law enforcement missions.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.