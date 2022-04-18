Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr to host open house in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is scheduled to host an open house for general public visitation and tours during New Orleans Navy Week 2022 Tuesday through Thursday in New Orleans.

During the event, Coast Guard members will be participating in various NOLA Navy Week 2022 community outreach events including ship tours, discussing Coast Guard missions, and community service.

The Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr is homeported in Galveston, Texas, with a crew of 24. The CGC Daniel Tarr features advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. Its primary missions include living marine resources, search and rescue and other law enforcement missions.