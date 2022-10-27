Coast Guard Cutter Confidence returns home following 57-day patrol﻿

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC 619) returned to their homeport of Cape Canaveral Sunday, following a 57-day Caribbean Sea and Florida Straits patrol.

In support of the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, Confidence’s crew conducted migrant interdiction operations and collaborated with numerous Coast Guard assets and Department of Homeland Security boats and aircraft to detect, deter, and intercept unsafe and illegal ventures bound for the United States.

Confidence primarily patrolled the South Florida Straits, south of the Florida Keys. During the deployment, Confidence’s crew interdicted and cared for 467 migrants across multiple cases.

“The Confidence crew did excellent work responding to historically high activity during this patrol,” said Cmdr. Thomas Martin, commanding officer of Confidence. In combination with our Coast Guard and DHS partners, the cutter deterred illegal maritime migration while rescuing numerous migrants from unseaworthy and unsafe vessels, preventing the loss of life at sea. I could not be prouder of their efforts during a fast-paced and challenging patrol.”

Confidence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported out of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a crew of 82. The cutter’s primary missions include counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

