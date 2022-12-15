Coast Guard Cutter Campbell returns to homeport after 60-day patrol

Newport, R.I. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) returned to their homeport in Newport, Rhode Island Friday after a 60-day counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean to support Joint Interagency Task Force – South.

With the assistance of an embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron detachment based out of Jacksonville, Florida, Campbell was tasked with the disruption and interdiction of illicit narcotics originating in Central and South America.

Throughout October and November, Campbell’s crew boarded five different vessels, resulting in the successful detention of 12 suspected drug smugglers and the interdiction of over 9,700 pounds of marijuana worth approximately $9.7 million.

Campbell’s actions directly contributed to the United States’ ongoing efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations.

During the deployment, the crew took multiple opportunities to strengthen ties with partner nations across the region. Campbell embarked two members of the Panamanian National Aeronaval Service for the duration of the deployment to the Eastern Pacific. Campbell also conducted joint training with members of the Costa Rican and Ecuadorian maritime forces, strengthening regional partnerships in the Western Hemisphere.

While transiting home in December, crew members from Campbell rescued nine migrants who were stranded on an uninhabited Bahamian island.

In early December, Campbell completed a drug offload in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, transferring over 14,500 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated $320 million. The contraband was the result of interagency and international collaboration, and included busts from Campbell, USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) and HNLMS Holland (P 840) of the Royal Netherlands Navy.

Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100. Its primary missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, homeland security, and national defense operations.

