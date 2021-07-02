Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A change of command ceremony was held aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) Thursday while moored to Coast Guard Base Alameda.

Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier, acting commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Defense Forces West, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Timothy Brown relieved Capt. Brian Anderson as Bertholf’s commanding officer.

Anderson served as Bertholf’s commanding officer from June 2019 to June 2021. Under Anderson’s command, Bertholf deployed multiple times to the Eastern Pacific Ocean conducting counterdrug operations and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Bertholf’s crew interdicted 14 drug-laden smuggling vessel carrying over 18,000 pounds of contraband during the ship’s 2019-2021 counterdrug patrols in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Anderson oversaw the installation of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) aboard Bertholf and the completion of over 350 hours of UAS operations. Bertholf’s crew conducted flight operations between the UAS and a Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew during the 2021 counterdrug patrol, proving national security cutters are capable of sustaining dual flight operations.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as Bertholf’s commanding officer and I am forever grateful for her terrific crew,” said Anderson. “They are the most professional Coast Guard men and women I have ever had the great fortune to sail with in more than 25 years of service. I was humbled by their extraordinary work ethic, their technical competence, and their compassion for one another as we worked through some incredible challenging operations amidst a global pandemic with great results. I wish all of them future success!”

Anderson’s next assignment will be in the chief of operations for Coast Guard Atlantic Area command.

Brown reports to Bertholf from Coast Guard headquarters where he served as chief of the office of law enforcement policy. Bertholf will be Brown’s seventh cutter and his third command. Brown’s tours ashore have been focused on law enforcement policy such as assistant chief of enforcement and fisheries law enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Five, and staff officer in the fisheries enforcement division at Coast Guard headquarters.

Anderson and Brown both reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy as classmates in 1992 and graduated in 1996.

Commissioned in 2008, Bertholf is one of four national security cutters homeported in Alameda, and was the first commissioned ship of eleven planned national security cutters. National security cutters are capable of extended, worldwide deployment in support of homeland security and national defense missions.