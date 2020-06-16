Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco Holds Change of Command Ceremony

KETCHIKAN, Alaska – Lt. Brian Williams relieved Lt. Anna Ruth as commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco (WPC 1122) in a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, Monday.

Capt. Stephen White, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, presided over the event.

Williams returns to Ketchikan after serving as International Training Team Lead in Baltimore, Md., where he oversaw the transfer of six former U.S. Coast Guard cutters to international partner nations. Previous tours afloat include executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa (WPB 1335) in Petersburg, Alaska, and as operations officer of Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur (WPB 1319) in Valdez, Alaska.

Ruth is departing to Office of Personnel Management at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C. She took command of Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco in 2018. During her tour, Bailey Barco (WPC 1122) conducted law enforcement missions as far west as the Aleutian Island chain and responded to the 2019 Guardian flight search and mid-air float plane collision in George Inlet.

Bailey Barco is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Ketchikan. Bailey Barco is the Coast Guard’s 22nd Sentinel-class cutter, and the second to be stationed in Alaska. The Bailey Barco crew’s missions include port, waterways and coastal security, as well as fishery patrols, search and rescue, and national defense. Bailey Barco features advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; over the horizon cutter boat deployment to reach vessels of interest; and improved habitability and seakeeping.