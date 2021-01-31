Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to homeport

Jan 31st, 2021 · 0 Comment
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew based out of Air Station Kodiak and deployed aboard Cutter Alex Haley, hoists a fisherman from the fishing vessel Magnus Martens Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2020, after he suffered a severe leg injury. He was flown to Cold Bay and placed in the care of awaiting Guardian Flight Alaska personnel for further transport to Anchorage. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley based out of Kodiak received initial notification about the injured man while on patrol in the Bering Sea in the vicinity of Unimak Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen Newman)

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew based out of Air Station Kodiak and deployed aboard Cutter Alex Haley, hoists a fisherman from the fishing vessel Magnus Martens Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2020, after he suffered a severe leg injury. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen Newman)

KODIAK, Alaska – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, following a 50-day deployment throughout the Bering Sea, Thursday.

The crew patrolled over 6,300 miles throughout the Aleutian Islands and Bristol Bay, and provided search and rescue coverage for approximately 890,000 square miles in the Bearing Sea.The Alex Haley crew conducted four federal fisheries law enforcement boardings, which ensured the sustainability of Pacific Cod stocks during the short three-week season, in support of the $13.9 billion fishing industry.

On December 30, 2020, the crew of the cutter responded to a report of an injured fisherman approximately 80 miles northeast of Dutch Harbor. The cutter team provided over six hours of first aid and treatment until an Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, who was deployed on the cutter during the patrol, was able to medevac the fisherman to advanced care.

“It’s always difficult being separated from family during the holidays, but the crew did a great job of giving the cutter a festive makeover and found creative ways to stay positive during a stressful time,” said Capt. Benjamin Golightly, Alex Haley commanding officer. “The crew has remained diligent and devoted to mission success in all aspects, and continue to answer the call for Coast Guard presence during one of the most challenging times of year in the Bering Sea.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags:

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.