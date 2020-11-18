Coast Guard crews work to remove product from aground fishing vessel

SAVANNAH, Ga.- The Coast Guard is working to remove diesel fuel from an aground fishing vessel east of Egg Island.

The fishing vessel initially ran aground on November 4 after it became disabled.

The Coast Guard is working with partner agencies and a hired contractor to remove a potential amount of 33,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the fishing vessel.

On November 10, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted four survivors at 5:18 a.m. after the fishing vessel, Jimmy & Charlie, began taking on water near Egg Island.

The survivors were transported to St. Simons Airport with no medical concerns.

Sector Charleston watchstanders received initial notification at 3:20 a.m. via VHF-FM Channel 16 from a man aboard the vessel stating they were taking on water and were no longer stable.

“Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah’s primary goal is to remove all potential pollution threats from the vessel in order to mitigate any negative environmental impacts to wildlife, waterways, and Georgia’s shorelines, said Cdr. Kevin Broyles. The Coast Guard is actively working with salvage contractors and the vessel’s owner to find the best means possible for this unique situation being that it’s a difficult project due to the grounding location.”

