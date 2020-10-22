Coast Guard crews tow fishing vessel 65 miles east of Kennebunk, Maine

BOSTON — The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak and Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Mass., towed a disabled fishing vessel 65 nautical miles off of Kennebunk, Maine, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, from the owner of the 77-foot fishing vessel Sea Farmer II, reporting the ship was disabled and crew was requesting assistance.
Sitkinak’s crew arrived on scene and began to tow the Sea Farmer II at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. They then towed them 60 nautical miles over the course of 19 hours to rendezvous with a sister ship of the fishing vessel, and attempt repairs.
A Coast Guard Station Gloucester 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew then escorted the fishing vessel safely into Gloucester Harbor 3 p.m. Thursday.
There were no injuries reported. Weather on scene was 2-3 foot seas and 10-15 knots of wind.
The Sitkinak is a 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat homeported in Portland, Maine.
