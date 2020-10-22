Coast Guard crews tow fishing vessel 65 miles east of Kennebunk, Maine

Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak crew successfully tows disabled fishing vessel, Sea Farmer II to Gloucester Harbor October 22, 2020. Station Gloucester relieved the Sitkinak and towed the vessel into port. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lieutenant Christian Dibari/ Released)

BOSTON — The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak and Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Mass., towed a disabled fishing vessel 65 nautical miles off of Kennebunk, Maine, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, from the owner of the 77-foot fishing vessel Sea Farmer II, reporting the ship was disabled and crew was requesting assistance.

Sitkinak’s crew arrived on scene and began to tow the Sea Farmer II at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. They then towed them 60 nautical miles over the course of 19 hours to rendezvous with a sister ship of the fishing vessel, and attempt repairs.

A Coast Guard Station Gloucester 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew then escorted the fishing vessel safely into Gloucester Harbor 3 p.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries reported. Weather on scene was 2-3 foot seas and 10-15 knots of wind.

The Sitkinak is a 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat homeported in Portland, Maine.

