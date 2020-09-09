Coast Guard crews searching for missing mariner off Oahu

Sep 9th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West

HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing mariner Wednesday, 300-miles east of Hawaii.

The mariner, Phouc Nguyen, is a 53 years-old Vietnamese man reported to be wearing brown shorts and a white t-shirt without a personal flotation device.

At 6:30 a.m., Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu was notified by the fishing vessel St. Marie Anne, homeported in Honolulu, that a crew member was missing. The captain estimated the crew member was last seen at approximately 4 a.m.

JRCC Honolulu watchstanders launched crews at 9 a.m. from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak and the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball to begin searching.

The St. Marie Anne crew is also searching.

