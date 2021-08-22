Coast Guard crewmembers save heart attack victim at Fairport restaurant

FAIRPORT, Ohio — U.S. Coast Guard Station Fairport crew members resuscitated an unresponsive 52-year-old female at Pickle Bill’s Lobster House restaurant in Grand River, Fairport, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2021.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., a 52-year-old female restaurant patron had appeared to suffer a heart attack and was unresponsive.

While eating dinner at the same restaurant, Station Fairport boat crew members were approached at their table by another customer. The person had recognized their Coast Guard uniforms and asked if anyone knew CPR.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Fields, Seaman Apprentice Caroline Murdock, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Reaser, Seaman Emma Spurlock, Petty Officer 3rd Madeline Watt, and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Woods checked her vitals and started to conduct chest compressions.

After administering CPR the crew was able to verify a pulse, and monitored the victim until medical transport arrived.

Local fire department and emergency medical services arrived at the location and relieved the Coast Guard crew members. The female was then transported to University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center.