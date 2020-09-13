Coast Guard crew rescues 2 from sinking boat south of Eureka

Sep 13th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay crewmember looks out at the pleasure craft Wooden Mistress, 28 miles south of Eureka, California, Sept. 12, 2020. The Wooden Mistress sank after taking on water while being towed back to Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay crewmember looks out at the pleasure craft Wooden Mistress, 28 miles south of Eureka, California, Sept. 12, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

EUREKA, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued 2 people aboard a disabled vessel Saturday, approximately 11 miles southwest of Petrolia.

Crewmembers aboard the pleasure craft Wooden Mistress, a 52-foot motor vessel, contacted Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay command center watchstanders via VHF radio channel 16, Saturday at approximately 9:10 a.m., reporting their vessel was disabled.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew.

The boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 12:40 p.m., Saturday and put the Wooden Mistress in a stern tow en route to Euerka.

During the tow, the Wooden Mistress began taking on water.

The MLB crew transferred two crewmembers and a dewatering pump to the vessel.

The flooding rate continued to increase during the dewatering of the vessel.

The MLB crew cancelled the tow and rescued the Wooden Mistress crewmembers before the vessel sank approximately 28 miles south of Eureka.

The Coast Guard crew took the Wooden Mistress crew back to Humboldt Bay with no reported injuries.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.