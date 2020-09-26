Coast Guard crew rescues 2 from Bodega Bay cliffside

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued two men who were stranded on the side of a cliff near Bodega Bay Friday evening.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received notification from Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay who received a report from a friend of one of the men at 4:45 p.m. reporting that his friend’s vessel had capsized near Bodega Bay.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
At approximately 5 p.m., the MLB crew located the capsized vessel with the stranded men up on the rocky cliff area at the entrance of Estero de San Antonio river in Bodega Bay.
The Dolphin aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the two men into the helicopter and transported them to Station Bodega Bay with no reported medical concerns.
“It was a great team effort by Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, Station Bodega Bay and Air Station San Francisco in executing the daring rescue,” said Cmdr. Paul Miller, search and rescue mission coordinator.