Coast Guard crew rescues 2 from Bodega Bay cliffside

Sep 26th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues two men from the side of a cliff in Bodega Bay, California, Sept. 25, 2020. The men became stranded after their vessel capsized near entrance of Estero de San Antonio river.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues two men from the side of a cliff in Bodega Bay, California, Sept. 25, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued two men who were stranded on the side of a cliff near Bodega Bay Friday evening.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received notification from Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay who received a report from a friend of one of the men at 4:45 p.m. reporting that his friend’s vessel had capsized near Bodega Bay.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

At approximately 5 p.m., the MLB crew located the capsized vessel with the stranded men up on the rocky cliff area at the entrance of Estero de San Antonio river in Bodega Bay.

The Dolphin aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the two men into the helicopter and transported them to Station Bodega Bay with no reported medical concerns.

“It was a great team effort by Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, Station Bodega Bay and Air Station San Francisco in executing the daring rescue,” said Cmdr. Paul Miller, search and rescue mission coordinator.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.