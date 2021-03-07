Coast Guard crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island

Mar 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crews conducts a towing operation of a disabled 40-foot vessel with 6 people aboard 44 miles west of Sanibel Island Mar. 7, 2021. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Saturday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing engine problems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crews conducts a towing operation of a disabled 40-foot vessel with 6 people aboard 44 miles west of Sanibel Island Mar. 7, 2021. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Saturday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing engine problems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crews completed the tow a disabled 40-foot charter vessel, Queen Conch, with six people aboard, 44 miles west of Sanibel Island, Sunday.

The station crew successfully towed the pleasure craft to Manatee Pier.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Saturday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing engine problems and needed assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, arrived on scene and vectored a Station Fort Myers 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to make an assessment of the situation to develop a plan with the vessel operator.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.