Coast Guard corrects aids to navigation after Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is continuing their response operations following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana and Port Arthur, Texas.

Multiple Coast Guard units are conducting channel assessments, identifying and correcting aids to navigation outages, and reviewing channel surveys to fully reconstitute all waterways.

Approximately 2,108 aids to navigation assets were potentially impacted, damaged or moved off station due to Hurricane Laura. District Eight oversees over 23,000 aids.

“Mariners should use extreme caution transiting through waterways in Lake Charles and Port Arthur due to aids to navigation outages and floating debris,” said Chief Warrant Officer Matt Fonville, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, aids to navigation officer. “We are still assessing damages but our teams are working extremely hard to recover and set aids back on their assigned position to ensure the safe and timely reopening of critical waterways.”

Aids to navigation can provide a boater with the same type of information drivers get from street signs, stop signals, road barriers, detours and traffic lights. These aids range from lighthouses, to minor lights, day beacons, range lights and sound signals, to lighted or unlighted buoys.

Involved in response are:

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass

Coast Guard Station Lake Charles

Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet

Coast Guard Cutter Axe

Coast Guard Cutter Harry Claiborne

Coast Guard Cutter Maple

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Sabine

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Morgan City

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team New Orleans

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Venice

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles

All hazards should be reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center on VHF Channel 16 or by phone at 281-464-4800.

