Coast Guard coordinates rescue of mariners 1,400 miles east of Bermuda

PORTSMOUTH, V.A.— Coast Guard personnel at Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center coordinated the rescue response of two mariners approximately 1,400 miles east of Bermuda, Friday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center received an alert from an emergency positioning indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) from the French sailing vessel Malosa plotting approximately 1,400 miles off the coast of Bermuda and contacted Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Gris Nez.

Fifth District watchstanders issued a broadcast to alert all mariners in the area and conducted a query of vessels from Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue.

MRCC Gris Nez informed Fifth District watchstanders that they had been in contact with the sailing vessel Malosa. The mariners were requesting to be disembarked from the vessel due to exhaustion, flooding, and issues with their electronic navigation system.

Fifth District watchstanders contacted the mariners on the Malosa and requested that they conduct call outs on VHF Channel 16 until the Minerva Karteria’s arrival. Minerva Karteria arrived on scene and embarked the two mariners.

“Today’s rescue of the two people on board the sailing vessel Malosa was possible because of the dedicated and quick response from the crew of the Minerva Karteria and their participation in the AMVER program” said Matthew Brooks, Coast Guard Fifth District search and rescue mission coordinator.

AMVER is the Coast Guard Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue program which allows vessels to voluntarily provide position updates for the response to search and rescue around the world.

