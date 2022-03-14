Coast Guard coordinates refloating of grounded vessel in Chesapeake Bay

A response boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay monitors the 1,095-foot motor vessel Ever Forward, which became grounded in the Chesapeake Bay, March 13, 2022. The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are coordinating the refloating of the container ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are coordinating the refloating of the 1,095-foot container vessel Ever Forward that grounded in the Chesapeake Bay, near Craighill Channel.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial report at 9 p.m., Sunday, from the vessel. Initial reports indicated no injuries, pollution, or damage to the vessel as a result of the grounding.

Coast Guard watchstanders have issued a Safety Marine Information Broadcast to mariners in the area stating that a safety zone will be in place during salvage operations. Currently, the Ever Forward is not obstructing the navigational channel; however, vessels operating in the vicinity will be required to conduct one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed.

