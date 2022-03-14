Coast Guard coordinates refloating of grounded vessel in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are coordinating the refloating of the 1,095-foot container vessel Ever Forward that grounded in the Chesapeake Bay, near Craighill Channel.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial report at 9 p.m., Sunday, from the vessel. Initial reports indicated no injuries, pollution, or damage to the vessel as a result of the grounding.

Coast Guard watchstanders have issued a Safety Marine Information Broadcast to mariners in the area stating that a safety zone will be in place during salvage operations. Currently, the Ever Forward is not obstructing the navigational channel; however, vessels operating in the vicinity will be required to conduct one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed.

