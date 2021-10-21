Coast Guard coordinates medevac of man from cruise ship in Key West

MIAMI — The Coast Guard coordinated the medevac of an 81-year-old man from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Serenade of the Seas in Key West, Wednesday.

The Serenade of the Seas personnel safely transferred the man to emergency medical services and was further transported to Lower Keys Medical Center.

The cruise ship’s physician reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of the man’s critical medical condition and was needing higher-level medical care as quickly as possible. A Coast Guard flight surgeon concurred and recommended the man be brought ashore.

“Due to the man’s medical emergency, making the decision for the cruise ship to come into Key West to transfer him safely to EMS was the medically necessary option to save his life,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Sector Key West commanding officer. “These situations are always about saving a life and by coordinating with our partner, the Key West Fire Department, we were able to get him to higher level care as swiftly as possible.”

A Coast Guard Station Key West small boat crew escorted the Serenade of the Seas to Key West’s Pier B for the medical evacuation. After the medevac occurred, the cruise ship proceeded back to sea to continue its voyage.

