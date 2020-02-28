Coast Guard convenes Marine Board of Investigation into loss of F/V Scandies Rose

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the loss of F/V Scandies Rose and five of its seven crewmembers. A Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation in the Coast Guard. Upon completion of the investigation, the Board will issue a report to the commandant with the evidence collected, the facts established and its conclusions and recommendations.

During the course of the MBI, board members must decide:

The cause of the casualty, including the cause of any death.

Whether an act of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness, or willful violation of law committed by any individual licensed, certificated, or documented has contributed to the cause of the casualty, or to a death involved in the casualty, so that appropriate remedial action may be taken.

Whether an act of misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness, or willful violation of law committed by any person, including an officer, employee, or member of the Coast Guard, contributed to the cause of the casualty, or to a death involved in the casualty.

Whether there is evidence that an act subjecting the offender to a civil penalty under that laws of the United States has been committed, so that appropriate action may be undertaken to collect a penalty.

Whether there is evidence that a criminal act under the laws of the United States has been committed, so that the matter may be referred to appropriate authorities for prosecution.

Whether there is need for new laws or regulations, or amendment or repeal of existing laws or regulations, to prevent the recurrence of the casualty.

The National Transportation Safety Board is participating alongside the Coast Guard in its investigation, but will produce an independent report with its own findings.

Coast Guard Communication Detachment Kodiak overheard a mayday call from the F/V Scandies Rose Dec. 31 and launched aircraft crews. The aircrews located two life rafts with one raft containing two survivors. The search for F/V Scandies Rose and five missing crewmembers was suspended Jan 2.

Information related to this MBI will posted to the following website as it becomes available. https://www.news.uscg.mil/news-by-region/headquarters/scandies-rose/

