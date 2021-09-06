Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard continued its assessment of damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana Monday, post Hurricane Ida.

Coast Guard crews from across the nation, including the National Strike Force, Unmanned Aircraft System Teams, and personnel from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and Marine Safety Unit Houma, have deployed throughout Southeastern Louisiana to conduct hazard assessments in order to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways.

These assessments are essential to ensuring waterways are safe for marine traffic and ensuring that potential pollution hazards are expeditiously identified and mitigated.

The Coast Guard continues to prioritize nearly 350 reported incidents for further investigation by state, local, and federal authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

