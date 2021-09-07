Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Sep 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Lt. j.g. Nathaniel Sudkamp and Lt. j.g. Jacob Quesnell discuss the salvage plans for crew boats and fleet barges on the Mississippi River with Randy Bullard, a certified marine surveyor, in Ama, Louisiana. The Coast Guard continues to assess damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana post Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Lt. j.g. Nathaniel Sudkamp and Lt. j.g. Jacob Quesnell discuss the salvage plans for crew boats and fleet barges on the Mississippi River with Randy Bullard, a certified marine surveyor, in Ama, Louisiana.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard continues to assess the damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana Tuesday, post-Hurricane Ida.

The Coast Guard is receiving and investigating all reports made to the National Response Center (NRC) and continues to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways through overflights and surface inspections of areas impacted by the storm.

The Coast Guard is working closely with the State of Louisiana, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Environmental Quality, to respond to reports of pollution.

To date, the Coast Guard has currently assessed 826 reports of pollution. Of the 826 reports, there are:

  • 197 reports that have been closed or transferred to appropriate jurisdictions,
  • 88 reports where the reports were unverified as there was no remaining evidence of pollution on-site,
  • 454 reports where the Coast Guard is actively supervising the mitigation efforts that are being carried out by responsible parties,
  • 86 reports that are under investigation by the Coast Guard.

“Coast Guard teams throughout the area are working overtime to respond to every report that comes in,” said Capt. Kristi Luttrell, Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the Coast Guard’s Hurricane Ida response. “We take each report seriously and are responding to ensure we mitigate threats to the environment.”

Anyone who sees pollution is encouraged to contact the NRC at 1-800-424-8802.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.