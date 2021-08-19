Coast Guard continues to support Haiti, medevacs 20 from remote village

Coast Guard MH-60 air crews land in the mountain village of Annette and medevacs 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

MIAMI — Coast Guard aircrews medevaced 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care, Wednesday, after transporting medical personnel to the remote mountain village of Annette, Haiti.

The injured were transported to Port au Prince.

“They don’t know us, and they may never have been on a helicopter before,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Savanna Brewer, a flight mechanic deployed to Haiti. “We are taking any chance to give them comfort because they have been through so much already.”

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 38 evolutions
  • saved more than 16 people
  • assisted more than 19 people
  • transported 43 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 1,300 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Since Sunday, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 100 evolutions
  • saved 83 people
  • assisted 119 people
  • transported 185 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 6,800 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

