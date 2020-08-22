Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge crew members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is continuing to search Saturday for the missing crew members from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd.

The bodies of two of the missing crew members were recovered at approximately 2 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Saturday. Two crew members remain missing.

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew are currently on scene searching. The Port Police Department Marine Unit is also on scene assisting.

The fire onboard the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. Friday after the vessel broke apart and sunk.

Approximately, 6,000 feet of absorbent boom has been placed around the vessel. Another 4,000 feet of absorbent boom is available if needed. Air quality testing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is ongoing.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Corpus Christi has closed the Inner Harbor from the Chemical Turning Basin to the Viola Turning Basin.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard and other responders in their efforts to recover our missing crewmen,” said Mark Stauffer, CEO, Orion Marine Group. “Our focus is on supporting our employees and their families during this difficult time and our thoughts and prayers are with them and all the first responders. We continue to work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, TCEQ, and the other agencies to assist in the recovery of our personnel and the wider investigation into this incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the impacted crewmen and their families,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO, Port of Corpus Christi. “A full investigation is underway; however, search and rescue efforts are our first priority. It will not be clear for some time the cause of this accident, and any definitive statements to the contrary would be premature. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.