Coast Guard continues to search for missing diver near Port Royal Sound

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies continued to search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound, Thursday.

Missing is Alan Devier, 49, North Charleston.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews have searched approximately 785 square miles since Tuesday.


The Coast Guard Cutter Pompano crew and helicopter crews from Air Station Savannah searched through the night.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a request for helicopter assistance from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, for a missing 49-year-old diver in a black scuba suit.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Savannah
  • Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston
  • Coast Guard Station Tybee Island
  • Coast Guard Cutter Pompano
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary
  • Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
  • Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron
  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
  • Fripp Island Fire and Rescue
  • Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

