Coast Guard continues to search for missing boater near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard continues to search for a missing boater in West Bay near Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

Missing is 63-year-old Danny Wren, last seen wearing a red shirt with no lifejacket.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a missing boater near Middle Deer Island who had lost control of his 16-foot skiff while attempting to retrieve his brother who was wade fishing at the time. The brother last saw him clinging to the side of the skiff. Due to all of their communications devices on the adrift vessel, the brother was unable to notify authorities until a good Samaritan vessel arrived on scene.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to search.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Galveston Fire Department

Galveston Police Department

Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search & Recovery

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

