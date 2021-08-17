Coast Guard continues to provide support to Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

MIAMI — The Coast Guard continues humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Saturday.
“On August 15, at the request of the Haitian Government, the Coast Guard surged aircraft and personnel to help critically injured patients from impacted areas to Port au Prince where they may obtain higher levels of care,” said Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson. “Additionally, we are coordinating with USAID and U.S. Southern Command to move urban search and rescue responders, medical personnel and supplies to impacted areas. Our crews are trained and empowered to use sound on-scene initiative to judge the risks as they respond to the most urgent requests for help. Our people have a true bias for action and know how to lead through a crisis.”
Coast Guard efforts from Sunday to Monday evening include more than:
- 38 Coast Guard members deployed
- 34 aviation evolutions
- 51 people saved
- 12 people assisted
- 72 Fairfax County Fire Department’s urban search and rescue crews, USAID Disaster Assistance Response Teams, medical personnel and first responders transported
- 5,500 pounds of medical supplies transported
Coast Guard assets includes:
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Reliance
- Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser
- Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell