Coast Guard continues to provide support to Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

MIAMI — The Coast Guard continues humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Saturday.

“On August 15, at the request of the Haitian Government, the Coast Guard surged aircraft and personnel to help critically injured patients from impacted areas to Port au Prince where they may obtain higher levels of care,” said Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson. “Additionally, we are coordinating with USAID and U.S. Southern Command to move urban search and rescue responders, medical personnel and supplies to impacted areas. Our crews are trained and empowered to use sound on-scene initiative to judge the risks as they respond to the most urgent requests for help. Our people have a true bias for action and know how to lead through a crisis.”

Coast Guard efforts from Sunday to Monday evening include more than:

38 Coast Guard members deployed

34 aviation evolutions

51 people saved

12 people assisted

72 Fairfax County Fire Department’s urban search and rescue crews, USAID Disaster Assistance Response Teams, medical personnel and first responders transported

5,500 pounds of medical supplies transported

Coast Guard assets includes: